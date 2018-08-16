Arizona police supervisor fired for using body camera to film sex

ARIZONA - Arizona police supervisor Anthony Doran has been fired after an investigation into misconduct revealed he used his uniform's body camera to record himself having sex with an unidentified female, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators discovered a folder on Doran’s departmental computer labeled “Fun Time” which included the video, dated April 2017.

Also in the folder were nude photos of Doran’s 5-year-old daughter, according to KPRC.

Doran said the photos were not illicit and that he was never given a chance to explain his side of the story, Arizona Republic reported.

This isn’t Doran’s first sexual run-in on the job.

According to the Arizona Republic Doran was fired from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 for kissing and fondling a woman while on duty in his patrol car.

Doran is not being charged with a crime.

