List of Bexar County deputy, detention officer suspensions (last names F-J)

The list below shows Bexar County sheriff's deputy and detention officer suspensions from January 2013 to the present for last names that range from the letters F to J.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

F-J

Fernandez, Michael (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Ferrell, Ryan (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Flores, Nathaniel

Flowers, Reginald

Franco, Erick (agreed to 5 day suspension)

_________________________

Gabriel, Ryan (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Garcia, Michael

Garcia, Michelle

Garcia, Pedro (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Garcia, Samuel

Garza, Charles

Garza, Eric (agreed to 7 day suspension)

Garza, Jose

Garza, Joseph

Garza, Joseph

Garza, Marcello (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Garza, Roland (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Gilliland, Thomas

Glaze, Charles

Gomez, Crystal

Gonzales, Joshua

Gonzalez, Miguel

Grabowski, Michelle (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Guerrero, Marissa

Gonzales, Ricardo (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Guevara, Jacob (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Guzman, Gilbert (agreed to 2 day suspension)

_________________________

Hammock, Richard (3 day suspension)

Hendricks, Craig (agreed to 6 day suspension)

Hernandez, Emily (terminated)

Hernandez, Gilbert (3 day suspension)

Hernandez, Jack

Herrera, Joe

Holguin, Mercedes

Holleman, Aaron (5 day suspension)

Hubner, Shane (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Hudson, Carolyn (agreed to 2 day suspension)

_________________________

Jarvis, Jason (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Jones, James

To view more suspensions by last name, click the links below.

A-E

K-O

P-T

U-Z

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.