Records: Deputy fired after DWI arrest was on leave for allegedly assaulting inmate

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff's deputy who was fired in September following her third DWI arrest was on leave for assaulting an inmate, records revealed.

Diana Barrera, 51, officially separated from the sheriff's office in December, records show.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Culebra Road and Joe Newton Street in September. After Barrera's September arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar elaborated that he was able to immediately terminate Barrera's employment because she was already on administrative leave when the arrest occurred.

The sheriff said it was an "unrelated incident," and did not elaborate on the incident. Records revealed it was because of her alleged involvement in assaulting an inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Aug. 24. According to dismissal documents, she was under investigation for an allegation of excessive use of force. Dismissal paperwork did not expand on the nature of the assault.

Her Sept. 22 arrest "showed a pattern of illegal conduct and behavior," Johnny Garcia, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said following Barrera's DWI arrest.

Court records show Barrera was arrested in 2002 and 2011 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated but ultimately had both charges dismissed. Her September arrest marked the third time she was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Barrera is one of seven sworn personnel with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office disciplined in the month of December...

Deputy Tammy Johnson, fired: The Sheriff's Office terminated Johnson's employment citing a number of reasons, including the fact that she was dishonest, engaged in "harassingly behavior," associated with an individual of "questionable character" and deliberately attempted to cause her ex-boyfriend to violate the protective order. READ MORE

Cpl. Rachael Vasquez, three-day suspension: Vasquez was suspended after she was unable to complete her mandatory overtime on three separate occasions. She told supervisors she was unable to complete her mandatory overtime because she is a single parent and was unable to find child care for her two young children. The Sheriff's Office said Vasquez's suspension came after officials offered to work with her schedule on multiple occasions.

The Sheriff's Office sent KSAT the following statement:

"Because we are sensitive to the needs of our employees and their family situations, Corporal Vasquez’s work schedule was adjusted to accommodate her child care needs. However, due to repeated violations and the need to maintain consistent discipline, a three day suspension was imposed. Employees are always encouraged to address family needs with their chain of command so that adjustments can be made to their schedule. It is important that these adjustments be beneficial to the employee, their family and the needs of the agency."

Sgt. Carlos Lazos, three-day suspension: Lazos was issued a three-day suspension after he crashed into another sergeant's vehicle while responding to a robbery call on May 20, 2018. The crash caused $10,201 in damages to both vehicles, and the crash review board deemed the crash preventable. Additionally, records state Lazos was involved in a previous collision less than a month prior.

Deputy Michele Blum, three-day suspension: Blum was suspended for three days after other law enforcement officers observed her with her duty weapon in a secured facility and with her phone sticking out of her pants' pocket.

Cadet Aleida Mendoza-Garcia, dismissed: Mendoza-Garcia was dismissed from her position as a detention cadet for failure to "maintain standards of conduct demanded of a person associated with law enforcement."

Cadet Vincent Fernandez, dismissed: Fernandez was dismissed from his position as a detention cadet for failure to "maintain standards of conduct demanded of a person associated with law enforcement."

