Houston Texans quarterback baptized in Jordan River in Israel

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson passes the ball in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10, 2017.

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson took a trip to the Middle East this past week and was baptized in the Jordan River, which is regarded as a spiritually significant place in the Christian and Jewish faiths.

Photos of the baptism were shared to the America's Voices Instagram page. America's Voices is a group that organizes trips to Israel for celebrities, as well as religious and political leaders in an effort to "bolster Israel's image in the United States."

"Using traditional and social media, they offer firsthand accounts of experiences in Israel, engaging large and ethnically diverse audiences," the group's website states.

The group posted several photos of Watson's baptism to social media. One photo shows Watson with his head bowed and eyes closed with the caption, "Baptizing in the Jordan River, one of the holy sites to both Jews and Christians."

Watson, on his Instagram account, shared photos from his trip to Israel, including one photo of him at ancient Shiloh captioned: "Site of the Tabernacle after Joshua crossed into the Promised Land. Also the site where Prayer of Hannah took place."

Other photos featured Watson at a variety of places in Tel Aviv, Israel.

