Probation granted for woman charged in connection with death of man who was tortured, injected with bleach

LIVE OAK, Texas – A woman charged in connection with a gruesome murder in late 2022 was sentenced to probation per a plea deal.

Noel Desselle, 31, was given 10 years of deferred adjudication on Tuesday morning in the 186th District Court.

She was arrested in January 2023 and charged with altering and concealing a human corpse in the death of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney.

Investigators said Desselle helped move the body of Pacheco-McKinney from a home in the 7200 block of Montgomery Drive in November 2022.

Pacheco-McKinney’s body was found weeks later dumped behind vacant apartments in the 10800 block of O’Connor Road in Live Oak.

The 31-year-old was found covered in a blanket and curtain material, with a rope wrapped around his midsection. His right foot was wrapped in a black trash bag.

He had been tied up, tortured and injected with bleach after being shot during a dispute inside the home, a murder warrant obtained by KSAT Investigates shows.

Authorities also charged Justin Hunt with murder in connection with the death of Pacheco-McKinney. In April 2024, he was sentenced to 34 years in prison, per a plea deal.