Man pleads guilty after pointing laser at San Antonio police helicopter

A Schertz man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday after he admitted pointing a laser at a San Antonio police helicopter.

Justin John Shorey, 37, faces up to five years of prison for the incident. No sentencing date has been scheduled.

On Feb. 17, 2019, Shorey aimed his laser pointer at the helicopter flying overhead near Highway 90 West, according to a news release. The helicopter was aiding in the search of a shooting suspect.

The laser temporarily blinded the pilot, who was unable to read his gauges.

The pilot was unable to fly for a week due to his injuries, according to the news release.