SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities came together Sunday to express their gratitude as Thanksgiving nears.

It was the third annual interfaith Thanksgiving service held by the group. This year, the service was held at University Methodist Church.

Religious leaders weren’t the only people in attendance for the service, either.

City and county leaders, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg, State Senator Jose Menendez and Sheriff Javier Salazar attended the service too.