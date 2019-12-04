Third victim identified in deadly San Antonio plane crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the third victim of a deadly plane crash that occurred Sunday in San Antonio.

On Wednesday, the 71-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Maureen McFarren Garrow, who died of multiple blunt force injuries. The other victims were previously identified as 38-year-old Robert Tyson Womble and 22-year-old Eric Naranjo, a UTSA student.

Garrow is a commercial pilot and a flight instructor, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

What we know about the deadly plane crash in San Antonio

The flight took off Sunday from Sugar Land and headed toward Boerne, Fire Chief Charles Hood previously said.

The pilot, who is believed to be Womble, activated an alert and notified San Antonio International Airport traffic controllers that he had an engine failure.

“Engine failure, I need to land at international (airport),” the pilot said.

The air traffic controller asks him which runway he can land at, and the man tells him, “we can circle around for runway 4.” That runway is on the southwest corner of the airport.

Shortly after that, the air traffic controller loses contact with the pilot.

According to the flight path provided by FlightAware, the plane reached the airport, but looped around before landing. It would fall short of the runway, crashing into a street. The flight log shows the plane nose-diving at more than 1,800 feet per minute.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and plans to release a preliminary report in the coming days.