Truck bursts into flames on access road of I-35; driver unharmed

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver managed to get out of his pickup truck just before it burst into flames early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on the access road of I-35 near South Zarzamora Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the driver of the truck told them he was driving down the access road when his transmission light turned on. That’s when, police said, the vehicle’s engine began to fail and smoke filled the truck.

Police said the driver pulled over and got out, just before the truck burst into flames. He was not hurt.