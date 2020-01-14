Police seek pair responsible for robbery attempt inside Grand Hyatt Hotel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The robbery occurred Jan. 7 around 2:30 a.m. at the hotel located in the 600 block of East Market Street downtown.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) walked into the hotel and approached the victim, asking to borrow a cellphone.

Police said one of the assailants displayed a weapon and demanded money. That’s when, police said, the victim briefly struggled with suspects before they fled the scene.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.