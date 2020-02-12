45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

45ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 11, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect who shot a 16-year-old boy in the back on the west side of town.

A man arrested for two violent deaths in Bexar County.

Doppler captures some activity in Bexar County.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: