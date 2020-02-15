Woman in custody after robbing a CVS Pharmacy, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old woman is behind bars after her alleged role in a robbery, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Maria Teresa Davila Friday, Feb. 14, after she was allegedly involved in a robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Walzem Road in September.

In October, deputies took into custody Roberto Fernando Travieso, who admitted to being involved in the robbery, according to deputies.

Deputies said Travieso and Davila allegedly took items from the CVS, Travieso pointed a knife at an employee, and the two fled into a vehicle waiting for them outside.

Davila is in custody, facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

She’s currently awaiting indictment, according to the Bexar County Court’s website.