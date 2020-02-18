54ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Tuesday, Feb. 18

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • 22 rooms have been prepared to take Coronavirus patients from JBSA - Lackland
  • Defense attorney’s for Christopher Davila rejected a plea deal from prosecutors
  • A New Braunfels man whose house was destroyed in a fire remains homeless and is living in the backyard

