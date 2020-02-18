KSAT12 News at 5, Tuesday, Feb. 18
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- 22 rooms have been prepared to take Coronavirus patients from JBSA - Lackland
- Defense attorney’s for Christopher Davila rejected a plea deal from prosecutors
- A New Braunfels man whose house was destroyed in a fire remains homeless and is living in the backyard
