KSAT12 GMSA at 6, February 20, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, the first group of quarantined travelers could be released from JBSA-Lackland today. They will only be released if they have not showed any symptoms or test positive for the Coronavirus.

A man is dead after police say he was driving recklessly before crashing his car between a car wash and a shopping center located at the Northwest side.

An 18-wheeler crash shuts down part of I-35 northbound overnight. The 18-wheeler was headed for the access road when it jackknifed. No injuries were reported.

The remains of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class, Javier J. Gutierrez, who was killed in action during a combat mission in Afghanistan will arrive at JBSA- Randolph this afternoon. The tribute is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

And, a group of high school students from SAISD are pushing to change the student code of conduct due to issues with the new student bill of rights implemented last November.

