Pricey at the pump: Gas prices going up this week, per AAA Texas

TEXAS – San Antonio drivers — if you had to fill up your gas tank this week, you probably noticed a hike in prices.

This comes after gas prices were just below $2 a gallon at area gas stations last week. AAA reported the drop in gas prices reached all states in the South and Southeast, except for Florida.

However, according to a new AAA report, the statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.14 per gallon of regular, unleaded fuel.

This is six cents more than this day last week and three cents more per gallon compared to this day last year, AAA officials say.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most with an average of $2.36 per gallon, according to AAA Texas.

“Texas boasts some of the cheapest gas prices averages in the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in a press release. “Whether that trend continues will depend on several factors including gasoline stock supply and demand.”

Gasoline stocks in the South and Southeast have also reportedly decreased for two weeks in a row, AAA reports.

