Should the Leaning Tower of Dallas be saved?

DALLAS, Texas – A new must-see attraction in the Dallas skyline is sparking controversy across social media and the city — the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

Some may see it as an abomination, while others may think the city of Dallas has a skyline that can now go head-to-head with New York City’s.

The high-rise tower was in the process of being demolished but failed to come down completely during an implosion last week, according to a CNN report. Now, it’s standing at a slight angle.

So, what will the city do now?

Construction crews plan to utilize a crane and a wrecking ball to get rid of the structure, per a CNN report.

CNN reports that once the building is demolished completely, a new 27-acre development with high-rise residential and office spaces, hotels, restaurants, a park and entertainment will take its place.

However, some Texans are arguing against the building’s demolition and an online petition is gaining traction, urging city officials to save the structure.

“We need to act FAST! We need to reach out to local officials to save our new historical landmark. You wouldn’t tear down the Leaning Tower of Pisa or the Great Pyramids of Giza and replace them with condos, would you?” states the petition on Change.org.

As of Sunday night, the petition has 1,364 signatures and counting. It aims to reach 1,500 signatures total.

So, what do you think? Is the Leaning Tower of Dallas an abomination? A beautiful creation?

If you want to sign the online petition to save the tower, click here.