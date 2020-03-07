SAFD: 4 adults, 3 children displaced after house fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Four adults and three children are displaced after a house fire broke out Friday night on the South Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of Sierra Street.

Firefighters say all seven victims were able to escape the fire safely. All were inside of the home at the time of the fire, however, no injuries were reported.

The fire started on the left side of the house where lumber was stored, according to SAFD.

‘There goes my house’: Woman loses home in fire on Southeast Side

A child was sleeping next to the window where the fire came in, firefighters say. The child told firefighters he could feel the heat of the flames, waking him up.

SAFD say the fire then made its way into the house.

Arson investigators are on scene, working to determine a cause of the fire.

The home is deemed a total loss after firefighters say it sustained smoke and fire damage inside the main structure of the residence.

As of around 11 p.m., firefighters were still on scene, working to put out hot spots.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Neighbors help woman escape house fire; home deemed a total loss