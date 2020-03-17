First confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas – The City of Laredo has recorded its first case of the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

According to a news release, the patient has not traveled to any affected areas recently, and the case is considered to have been spread through community transmission.

The patient showed only mild symptoms when the testing was conducted last week in Laredo, the news release said. The patient remains in quarantine as the City of Laredo Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further investigate the case.

Four other cases were pending confirmation as of Monday evening, the news release said. Another case was confirmed to be negative.

Health officials are recommending social distancing of no less than six feet away and to avoid groups of people with 50 persons or more.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.