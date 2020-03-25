UT Health San Antonio PSA: Social distancing is required to slow coronavirus outbreak.
SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio is reminding residents about the importance of social distancing in an effort to slow the coronavirus outbreak.
Jason Bowling, M.D., infectious diseases specialist with UT Health Physicians, the clinical practice of the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, released the following statement:
“As we continue our battle against the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, we must be absolutely diligent to maintain social distancing. Of course, we must also be meticulous about handwashing, cleaning surfaces, and covering coughs and sneezes. But, now that we have entered the phase of community transmission, the mandates regarding social distancing are all the more important. As we shop for the groceries and medications we need, go out to walk or jog and/or fill our cars with gas, we must not let our guard down. Make an absolute effort to stay six feet away from others. Social distancing is hard — and it’s hard to sustain. But, without treatments or a vaccine, it’s the single, most effective tool that we have to slow this pandemic. How we respond — as individuals and as a community — will determine the trajectory of COVID-19 disease in San Antonio and South Texas. We need your support and commitment to this diligence in order to preserve our health care resources and protect each other. The life you’re saving could be that of a family member, your closest friend or neighbor — or your own.”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.