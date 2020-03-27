KSAT12 News Nightbeat, March 26, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The number of deaths in Bexar county rising Thursday. Metro Health confirming 5 COVID-19 related deaths, all of them women.

Those flying into Texas from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and the city of New Orleans will have to undergo a two-week self quarantine. It's a plan Governor Greg Abbott set into motion with a new executive order on Thursday.

And, KSAT12 spoke with a local emergency room doctor to find out what you should do if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.

