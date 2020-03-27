San Antonio Threads providing more than clothes during COVID-19 crisis

SAN ANTONIO – Usually, San Antonio Threads provides just clothing and shoes to at-risk youth and foster kids who have aged out of the system.

Now, they’re switching gears to make sure all their referrals have what they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been ordering more than skinny jeans, we’ve been ordering chili, soup, tuna, peanut butter as well,” CEO and founder Cathy Hamilton said in an interview with KSAT.

Out of sight, child abuse in Texas thought to be on the rise

Each day, they keep getting more and more referrals, especially for foster youth that have aged out of the system.

“They don’t have jobs, they don’t have transportation and they don’t have access to food,” Hamilton said. “We’ve have had over 100 referrals in two days and we usually get that amount in a week. We have also given out more than 300 food bags.”

San Antonio Threads have not only started delivering the packages, but they have also begun supporting the UTSA campus pantry.

“We’ve been there twice serving one hundred youth that are living on campus,” Hamilton said.

‘This is crisis time’: Local foster group home overwhelmed during COVID-19 pandemic

They will keep taking in referrals as long as they can and if you know someone in need you can go to the San Antonio Thread website to submit.

If you want to donate to San Antonio Threads you can go to the Big Give website to donate to their nonprofit.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: