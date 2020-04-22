SA design company creates stickers inspired by Spanish Flu posters, donates proceeds to food bank

SAN ANTONIO – A sticker can sometimes send a message or make a statement. For a San Antonio company, they also connect our present with our past.

Tanner Freeman and the team at DeuxSouth Creative designed a packet of stickers inspired by the posters that were used to spread the word and information about the Spanish Flu.

“I love history, so it’s really inspired by the 1918 influenza posters and things that we’ve kind of lost touch with,” said Freeman.

The stickers have a similar color palette and look as those used more than a century ago.

In this Oct. 19, 1918 photo provided by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command, a sign is posted at the Naval Aircraft Factory in Philadelphia that indicates the Spanish Influenza was then extremely active. (U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command via AP) (U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command)

They also have messages that much like back then will hopefully keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want a way where people can show their support or for our city,” said Freeman. “Its culture, people and vibrancy.”

With that in mind, DeuxSouth is donating all proceeds from the sticker packet purchases to the San Antonio Food Bank.

“You get three stickers. They’re $15, but all that money is going to the food bank,” said Freeman.

(San Antonio DeuxSouth Stickers)

Freeman said he wants the stickers to represent the city and getting through trying times with the support of one another.

“What inspired me was frankly just the city itself,” said Freeman. “The San Antonio one is an Adirondack chair with a cold beer sitting on it. It says stay home, save lives San Antonio.”

Freeman also takes pride in being a part of the local arts community, which has been hit hard during the pandemic.

Part of the idea for the stickers design came from previous generations of art.

“The arts community as a whole is really what defines value,” said Freeman. “I wouldn’t have seen the posters that were made 100 years ago if it wasn’t for an artist who made posters. It’s all cyclical and it really influences who we were then and who we are now.”

