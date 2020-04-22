SA design company creates stickers inspired by Spanish Flu posters, donates proceeds to food bank
DeuxSouth selling stickers inspired by 1918 Spanish Influenza posters, proceeds go to SA Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – A sticker can sometimes send a message or make a statement. For a San Antonio company, they also connect our present with our past.
Tanner Freeman and the team at DeuxSouth Creative designed a packet of stickers inspired by the posters that were used to spread the word and information about the Spanish Flu.
“I love history, so it’s really inspired by the 1918 influenza posters and things that we’ve kind of lost touch with,” said Freeman.
The stickers have a similar color palette and look as those used more than a century ago.
They also have messages that much like back then will hopefully keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just want a way where people can show their support or for our city,” said Freeman. “Its culture, people and vibrancy.”
RELATED: By the numbers: How much money each San Antonio arts program is projected to lose due to pandemic
With that in mind, DeuxSouth is donating all proceeds from the sticker packet purchases to the San Antonio Food Bank.
“You get three stickers. They’re $15, but all that money is going to the food bank,” said Freeman.
Freeman said he wants the stickers to represent the city and getting through trying times with the support of one another.
“What inspired me was frankly just the city itself,” said Freeman. “The San Antonio one is an Adirondack chair with a cold beer sitting on it. It says stay home, save lives San Antonio.”
Freeman also takes pride in being a part of the local arts community, which has been hit hard during the pandemic.
Part of the idea for the stickers design came from previous generations of art.
“The arts community as a whole is really what defines value,” said Freeman. “I wouldn’t have seen the posters that were made 100 years ago if it wasn’t for an artist who made posters. It’s all cyclical and it really influences who we were then and who we are now.”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.