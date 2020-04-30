Delayed wedding plans new normal amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – When Grant Wuebben proposed to Morgan Ridlehuber on the 50-yard line of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the UT Austin graduates didn't know that a year later, they'd have to postpone their May wedding.

Although they were sad the coronavirus pandemic forced them to wait until August to say their vows, Ridlehuber said, “of course, most of it came from a place of understanding.”

“We caught it early enough that we were able to not have to cancel our wedding entirely,” Wuebben said.

His fiancee said, luckily, the venue they chose was flexible with their plans.

David Garcia, owner of Statue of Design, known for its wedding and hotel floral arrangements, said usually, contracts don't allow refunds or changing dates.

“But this is a very different scenario that we’re in,” Garcia said. “It’s been great seeing that most vendors are willing to kind of adjust accordingly.”

His advice to couples eager to tie the knot, "Don't hesitate. Do it now."

Even if it’s a civil ceremony, he said, “call us back when it’s time to get back in the saddle.”

He said if the current situation improves, they'll still be able to celebrate with their friends and family.

Ridlehuber said the hardest part for them was considering all the factors that could affect the attendance at their wedding.

“Decisions like that that we thought might impact our family and friends who we wanted to attend,” she said.