San Antonio police searching for driver who fled scene of hit-and-run crash on foot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who was responsible for a hit and run crash late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near Tabor Avenue and West Burcham Avenue, not far from Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the driver of a white truck fled the scene on foot following a collision with another vehicle.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle lost control and rolled the vehicle, but was not hurt.

Authorities say one of the vehicles likely did not stop at a stop sign, but did not specify which one.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.