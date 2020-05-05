Inmate captured in San Antonio after escaping prison, being on the run for over a month

SAN ANTONIO – A man who escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Three Rivers more than a month ago was captured Monday in San Antonio, officials with the United States Marshals Service said.

Fidel Lawrence Rodriguez, who was serving a 10-year sentence on charges of possession with intent to sell, was discovered missing after an unannounced inmate count was conducted, U.S. Department of Justice officials said.

Rodriguez was found at a motel in the 100 block of Kenley Place in San Antonio, where he was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, cocaine and methamphetamines, officials said.

“I’m thankful that another arrest was made without any casualties,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said. “Our deputies and task force officers continue to face unforeseen dangers and put their lives on the line to serve justice, even during a time such as this.”

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and San Antonio Police Department’s High Intensity Drug Traffic Areas unit were credited with the capture.

No other details on the capture were immediately released.