WATCH: GMSA@9 anchor Leslie Mouton talks to a family member who had COVID-19

Leslie Mouton, Anchor

Tags: coronavirus, san antonio, health

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 GMSA@9 anchor Leslie Mouton discusses COVID-19 with a family member who contracted the disease.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

