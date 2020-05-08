Friends remember victim killed in barbershop attack on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Friends of a victim tragically killed Wednesday in a barbershop attack on the Northwest Side want the community to know more about the life taken too soon.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 20-year old Evan O’Regan, but friends knew her as Helle Jae O’Regan.

Luke Tyler and Harvest Barry stopped by the barbershop where O’Regan was killed to add flowers to the growing memorial. They say she was a beautiful human and kind to everyone she met.

“Every time I saw her, she smiled. She’d do anything for you,” Tyler said. “She was a caring person. I never saw her in a bad mood.”

Damion Campbell, 43, has been charged in connection with her murder, police said.

Man charged with murder in stabbing of 20-year-old employee at NW Side barbershop

A San Antonio Police affidavit says Campbell was allowed into the shop to book a future appointment. Police say video surveillance shows him holding a gun and knife against O’Regan and two other workers inside.

One of those victims was able to escape and get help, officials said. The other was taken to the hospital with stab wounds after the attack.

“If he had just met her, I'm sure he wished he could take it all back. It’s just sick,” Tyler said about the murder suspect.

O’Regan’s friends say Campbell unfairly took a great human away from this world.

“Being trans is so hard, and her life was hard, but she lived like it was the best day of her life every day,” Tyler said.