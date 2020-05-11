It’s baby season for San Antonio bat colonies. Here’s what to do if you find one on the ground.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s baby season for red bats in San Antonio and that means you might come across a bat on the ground.

According to Bat World Sanctuary, a nonprofit wildlife sanctuary, red bats roost in trees and are sometimes attacked by birds.

When that happens “a red bat mom will gather all of her babies up at once to try to fly them to safety, but the combined weight of her babies is too heavy so they all end up grounded,” according to a Facebook post from the sanctuary. Mother bats can sometimes be seen spreading their wings to protect the pups.

It's baby season! This time of year red bat moms and their babies are often found grounded from bird attacks. These bats... Posted by Bat World Sanctuary on Thursday, May 7, 2020

For anyone that sees an injured bat, you should leave the animal on the ground and contact the sanctuary at 940-325-3404. “We have rescuers across the U.S. and will do our best to help,” an official wrote on the sanctuary’s Facebook page.

The sanctuary was called to rescue six bats in Texas last week, according to the rescue log.

The number of rescues the sanctuary makes in Texas is expected to climb over the summer based on last year’s data.

Bat found trapped in massive spider’s web in Poteet