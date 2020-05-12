San Antonio officials release information on coronavirus outbreaks at 4 area nursing homes

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District released new information about 39 COVID-19 cases from four Bexar County nursing homes.

According to a city news release Tuesday afternoon, 23 residents and 16 staff members have tested positive between the four locations. A majority of the cases — 23 of 39 — are asymptomatic, officials said. All four facilities are under active investigation.

The city will begin including the testing results on its website as part of the daily 7:00 pm data updates. (See the dashboard of cases, deaths, recoveries and locations here.)

It was not immediately clear when the cases were confirmed or if they had been included in previous city tallies.

The latest update does not include the deadly outbreak at a Southeast Side nursing home that left 18 residents and one staff member dead because no new cases have been identified in two weeks, officials said.

The city provided the following breakdown of the cases.

Advanced Rehab Live Oak - 2 residents, 3 staff

Rio at Mission Trails - 9 residents, 8 staff

Pecan Valley Nursing Home - 6 residents, 3 staff

Legend Oaks West - 6 residents, 2 staff

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott directed city officials across Texas to test all nursing home residents and staffs in order to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

“All COVID-19-positive nursing home residents have been transferred to the River City Care Center facility to allow them to recover in isolation from other residents, or if necessary, to a hospital for treatment. There are no known positive residents or staff that are currently at these facilities – they’ve all been moved,” Metro Health director Dawn Emerick said in the news release.

San Antonio officials release information about coronavirus cases at nursing homes. (KSAT)

On Monday, KSAT Defenders reported several residents and staff at the Rio at Mission Trails facility had been infected and that local authorities were investigating the outbreak.

Two other facilities that have previously identified cases were not included on the latest information release because the “COVID-19 investigations at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were closed after no new cases were identified for more than 14 days,” the city said.

More than 100 infections among staff and residents at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Eighteen residents have died and the first employee from that facility died from COVID-19 complications earlier this week, KSAT previously reported.

One staff member and no residents tested positive at Buena Vida, the city said.

Additionally, a facility in Guadalupe County – Silver Tree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Schertz — said earlier this week they are monitoring a potential outbreak there, after “people connected with (the) facility” have tested positive for COVID-19.