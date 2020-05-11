Schertz nursing home monitoring potential COVID-19 outbreak after positive tests

Silver Tree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center confirmed that “people connected with (the) facility” have tested positive for COVID-19 in a news release on Monday.

The news release does not mention how many positive cases have been detected among its staff and residents.

“We are working closely with the local health authority to determine the full spread of the outbreak,” nursing home officials wrote in the news release.

Staff and residents are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment per Center for Disease Control guidelines, according to the news release. Residents are being screened for symptoms daily, along with temperature checks.

Staff is also screened upon arrival and they must answer questions about any contact or travel they have had before coming to work.

“We are optimistic that with all of these measures in place the outbreak will be contained,” officials wrote in the news release.

The nursing home is located at 930 Roy Richard Drive in Guadalupe County.

Elderly people are among the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19.

Following the White House’s recommendation on Monday to test all nursing home residents, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies to test all residents and staff in Texas nursing homes.

A COVID-19 outbreak was previously detected at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation, where more than 100 residents and staff tested positive for the virus. Eighteen residents and one staff member have died.

