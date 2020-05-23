Kitten born with two faces in Oregon, named Biscuit and Gravy

OREGON – A family in Portland, Oregon is caring for a newborn kitten with two faces, according to a report from KOIN.

The family woke up Wednesday morning to the new litter, and they found one baby that stood out above the rest. One kitten had four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

They named it biscuit and gravy and they said it also has a rare talent, KOIN reports.

Biscuit and Gravy can meow out of one mouth while eating out of the other.

B.J. King said one of his kids prompted him to post online about the kitten, according to KOIN.

“I told her I’d post it on our local community page. I said we’ll probably get a little bit of reaction out of this. It took off really fast," King said.

B.J.'s wife, Kyla, is trying to keep the kitten healthy and alive; however, she knows it’s unlikely it will survive.

The family is just trying to enjoy Biscuit and Gravy as long as possible.