San Antonio DPS offices reopen with limited services

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Public Safety offices in San Antonio will reopen Friday with limited services.

Services will be available by appointment only and are currently limited to customers seeking a first-time Texas driver’s license, commercial driver license, learner license or identification card, or anyone needing to take a driving test.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas DPS will open offices in four phases, starting May 26 with offices in the Northwest and West Texas regions.

DPS offices in South and Central Texas will reopen May 29 but customers can already start scheduling appointments online.

“If your Texas DL, ID, CLP, CDL card or EIC expires on or after March 13, 2020, you are granted a waiver for the expiration date for 60 days after the Department provides further public notice that normal operations have resumed,” according to the DPS website.

As driver's license offices begin their phased reopening, services will be limited to customers with appointments only (Texas DPS)

Normal operations have not yet resumed, which means the 60-day period has yet to begin.

DPS offices in North and Southeast Texas regions are scheduled to reopen June 3 and will begin taking appointments May 29 at 1 p.m.

A news release from Texas DPS said that customers can expect to be able to schedule an appointment for all driver’s license transactions by midsummer, but an official date has not been announced.

DPS officials said the following safety measures will be in place as DL offices reopen: