San Antonio’s faith community rally calls for equality, unity

SAN ANTONIO – Hosted by Community Bible Church, “A Call to Worship and Prayer for Equality and Unity” saw what San Antonio Police estimate was a crowd of 500-600 people gather in Travis Park Wednesday evening.

“I was overwhelmed at the excitement of the people,” said Max Lucado, pastor of Oak Hills Church and a well-known Christian author. “The people were very, very happy enthusiastic, rejoicing.”

Lucado said he also was impressed to see the diversity of those who were there.

Even some who had come to march in the fifth day of protests downtown this week joined the faith community from throughout San Antonio.

“We get them in and we say God loves you and we love you and we expect blessings for them. So they enjoyed our coming together,” said Pastor Paco Garcia, executive director of the Hispanic Prayer Platform, part of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.

He said the air of peace and harmony that permeated Travis Park helped avoid another confrontation with police officers that have occurred in downtown San Antonio this week.

"Somehow we believe God intervened and brought peace to the city," Garcia said.

Lucado said those who came were not there “to blame or shame” anyone, but rather “treat some of these deep-seated problems with spiritual solutions.”

