San Antonio Board of Realtors says housing market is stronger than it seems

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Board of Realtors say the housing situation is better than it may have seemed following a 60 Minutes news story about the city.

On Sunday, 60 Minutes aired a story about San Antonio businesses’ road to recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the people featured in the story includes a former San Antonio realtor of the year, Jackie Galvan. Galvan said the pandemic killed the market and forced her on unemployment.

Virtual open houses, tours keep housing market going

Despite that, board chairwoman Kimberly Bragman said the housing market is doing relatively well.

“I would say March was a little bit tough, we went into lockdown in the middle of March so the rest of the month was tough,” Bragman said. “April was a little tough as well but we’re really seeing stuff to pick up, especially since interest rates are so low. So a consumer’s buying power is much stronger than this time last year when interest rates were higher.”

Sales are starting to trend upward, Bragman said. Part of that is attributed to the city’s military presence and recent growth in business.