WATCH LIVE: National protests continue following the death of George Floyd
Protests across the country continue in opposition to racial inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
The nation’s capital has seen protests since May 29, following Floyd’s death.
In San Antonio, health experts have urged protestors to be cautious of COVID-19 and the city’s Public Health Committee has recommended San Antonio police discontinue the use of tear gas, which could increase coughing and the risk of contracting COVID-19.
