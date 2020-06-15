Bexar County warns residents about new phone scam

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Environmental Services Department is warning residents about a phone scam making the rounds.

The department said it has received numerous reports of calls regarding county violations.

Officials say the scam caller gives out a fake confirmation number and tells the resident to call a 1-800 number.

Bexar County said it does not contact residents by phone to demand payment.

“Our policy is to always try to work together with the property owner to ensure compliance. Any payment request would originate from the courts, should the owner choose not to comply," stated Andrew Winter, environmental services director.

Anyone who received this type of call and has questions or concerns is asked to call the Bexar County Environmental Services Department at 210-335-6700 or email Code Compliance at codecompliance@bexar.org.