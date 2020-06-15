SAPD investigating after man says he was hit by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man walked into a Northwest Side restaurant and told officers he had been hit by a car.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at an IHOP restaurant in the 9900 block of Interstate 10 West, not far from Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the victim walked into the restaurant bloody and disoriented, saying he had been struck by a car.

Police said at this time, they do not have a vehicle description or an exact location where the collision occurred.

The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.