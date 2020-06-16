Altercation between roommates sends man to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed during an altercation between roommates late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Hot Wells Boulevard, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s South Side.

According to police, an argument between the two roommates led to one getting stabbed in the back.

Police said both men said the other started the fight.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

SAPD and EMS both answered the call.

Police did not say what, if any, charges are expected to be filed.