Neighbors forced to evacuate their homes during standoff on far West Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An entire neighborhood was forced to evacuate their homes during an overnight standoff on the far West Side, according to Bexar County deputies.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 11000 block of Oakbrooke Hill.

Deputies said a woman was in the bathroom, talking to a friend on the phone when her boyfriend had a nervous breakdown in another room. She claimed she was afraid, as there were guns in the other room, officials said.

Her friend notified deputies and when they arrived, the woman ran out of the home.

Officials said the boyfriend locked the door and wouldn’t come out of the residence. SWAT and negotiators were also called to the scene.

All residents on the block were evacuated and moved down the road as officials worked to negotiate with the man inside.

The suspect, a military veteran, was likely suffering from PTSD, but later surrendered peacefully and never picked up a weapon, according to authorities.

Bexar County will not be pressing charges and deputies monitored the area overnight out of caution.

All residents were allowed back into their homes after the incident.

