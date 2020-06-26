’Every minute it’s a different thing’ for Southtown restaurant pivoting to stay open amid pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – As many small businesses try to figure out how to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, The Good Kind in Southtown is thankful they’ve been able to keep their doors open.

Throughout the past several months, Chef Tim McDiarmid has had to switch gears and try different tactics.

“I’m so tired of pivoting, I feel like the Exorcist,” McDiarmid said. “I’m just like my head is just spinning and every minute it’s a different thing.”

The restaurant has gone from scaling back the menu to offering a meal delivery service and is now hosting social distancing speed dating and film series events.

One of the biggest advantages The Good Kind has over many restaurants is an acre of outdoor dining space available for customers.

“I think people do feel pretty safe here,” McDiarmid said.

As for the food, it’s good, healthy comfort food.

“Everything is made with really high-quality ingredients and we try to keep it on the light side,” McDiarmid said.

The Good Kind is located at 1127 S. St. Mary’s and is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

*If you have a suggestion for Flavor Favs please leave a comment below.

Related Content:

‘I don’t think I could survive another month': Pandemic hurting business at Leon Valley Restaurant

‘We don’t know what lies ahead’: West side Mexican restaurant struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

Papa’s Burgers opens new location