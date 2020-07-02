Suspect arrested after chase through 4 local counties

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A man who allegedly led Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on a wild chase through four counties now is headed to jail.

A 30-mile car chase came to an end near Frio County on July 2, 2020. (KSAT)

They caught up to that driver Thursday morning in a wooded area off Interstate 35 just inside the Frio County line.

Lengthy car chase ends with arrest in Frio County

Sgt. Pete Gamboa said a deputy initiated a traffic stop on the driver along Interstate 35 South near mile marker 130 after noticing him driving erratically.

“(He) was driving very recklessly and cutting off 18 wheelers,” he said. “He did pull over. When the officers went to make contact with him, he sped off.”

Gamboa said the chase went on for about 30 miles, at times traveling into Atascosa, Medina and then, finally, Frio County.

He said the driver was using the highway median to turn around and head in the opposition direction, hoping to elude law enforcement officers.

Deputies chat with the suspect who is seated in the back of the patrol car. He faces several charges. (KSAT 12 News)

Bexar County had help from several agencies during the pursuit, including the Department of Public Safety, and the Medina County and Frio County sheriff’s offices.

“At one point, he did try to swerve to hit one of the deputies. I believe it was a deputy from Medina County,” Gamboa said.

The car chase came to an end when the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area along the highway access road, just inside the Frio County line.

With help from a DPS helicopter, deputies were able to keep an eye on him.

They took the man into custody and arrested him on several charges. Gamboa said the suspect also may have outstanding warrants.

His name has not been released.