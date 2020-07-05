93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Chief McManus holds briefing after woman found dead near roadway on Southeast Side

The woman was found in a brush area off of a frontage road, officers say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, police, Chief McManus

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus will hold a briefing after officers said a woman was found dead near a frontage road on the Southeast Side.

The woman was found Sunday morning near a brush area off of a frontage road at 8900 E. Loop 410, near IH 37 and W.W. White.

Officers were seen searching the area Sunday morning. Limited details surrounding the woman’s death are available as of yet.

This is a developing story and we’ll add more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: