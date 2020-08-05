UTSA’s ‘Food for Thought’ webinar to look at how food gets to our grocery stores and tables

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA’s weekly webinar series continues this week with a look at how food gets to grocery stores and our homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will take place Thursday, August 6 at noon and will discuss the measures being taken to strategically and creatively address supply chain and sustainability challenges in San Antonio, a press release said.

The webinar is free and open to the public, however, registration is required.

Bernard Arulanandam, UTSA’s vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise will moderate the panel.

This weeks’ panelists include the following:

Dan Glickman , vice president and executive director of the Aspen Institute Congressional Program

Howard Grimes , UTSA associate vice president for institutional initiatives and chief executive officer of the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute

Laurie Ristino , founder and principal of Strategies for a Sustainable Future

Kefeng Xu, professor of management science and statistics in UTSA’s College of Business

The series highlights the culinary community and the post-pandemic recovery of the food industry. The series will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 20 at with the topic “Tacos, Texas and Tradition”.