Police responding to shooting at Walmart in Rio Grande Valley

WESLACO, Texas – A South Texas police department is responding to reports of shooting at a Walmart near the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday afternoon.

Police in Weslaco, about 250 miles south of San Antonio in Hidalgo County, reported on social media after 3 p.m. that they are responding to reports of a shooting at a Walmart.

“Avoid Walmart on N Texas at this time. We will provide an update shortly,” the department shared on Facebook.

The City of Weslaco tweeted for residents to avoid the area, sharing the following:

Police say the incident is still under investigation and officials are planning a press conference to be held in the neighboring Academy parking lot at 4:30 p.m. today.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring updates as they become available.

Stay safe weslaco peeps, there’s a person with a gun at the Walmart on texas. pic.twitter.com/XKmWCJ3OqN — Angel Cortez (@Bvckwoods__) August 17, 2020

