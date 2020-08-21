Deputies searching for 17-year-old believed to be in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Isabel Ann Cerda.

According to deputies, Isabel was last seen around 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 at her residence located in the 9800 Block of Connemara Bend in far Northwest Bexar County.

Isabel was last seen wearing a short black shirt, light blue plaid shorts and possibly a gray sweater.

She is approximately 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs around 118 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Isabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

BCSO deputies posted photos of Isabel on Facebook Thursday and noted that anyone “found to be harboring Isabel may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.”