US Postal Service launches new election mail website to help voters, election officials find mail-in resources

The United States Postal Service has launched a new election mail website, usps.com/votinginfo, to offer voters and election officials the information needed to vote by mail in the November election.

USPS says many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options, and it expects a significant increase among those wanting to cast their ballot by using the postal service.

"In response, the Postal Service has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success," the USPS said in a news release.

Domestic users can find federal and state-specific resources on the new website. The site also provides information on how you can vote if you are in the military and overseas.

“The site also highlights what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail: that, in requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, they not only must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements, but also should start the process early,” the USPS said in its news release.

USPS is asking voters to allow sufficient time to receive, complete and return their ballots by mail.

“The Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date. The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials,” USPS said in its release.

The website offers guides for elections officials who will contact USPS personnel to discuss how they can "design their mailings in a manner that comports with postal regulations, improves mail piece visibility and ensures efficient processing as well as timely delivery."

For more information, click here to visit the new website.