These Texas and Louisiana state parks are closed due to Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura caused significant wind damaged to Deep South East Texas, officials said

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 27: Trees blow in the winds from Hurricane Laura near the Golden Nugget Hotel on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the South West region of the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Several Texas and Louisiana state parks remain closed in the wake of Hurricane Laura which made landfall Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, state parks along the Texas coast and Louisiana border were closed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Laura’s arrival.

Several state parks in Louisiana were also closed this week due to Hurricane Laura.

“Though Texas was spared the brunt of the storm #HurricaneLaura still caused significant wind damaged to Deep South East Texas,” officials said in a Tweet Thursday morning.

The Texas parks that are currently closed due to Hurricane Laura are:

  • Atlanta State Park
  • Battleship Texas State Historic Site
  • Brazos Bend State Park
  • Caddo Lake State Park
  • Galveston Island State Park
  • Lake Livingston State Park
  • Martin Creek Lake State Park
  • Martin Dies, Jr. State Park
  • Sea Rim State Park
  • Sheldon Lake State Park
  • Village Creek State Park

For a full list of state park closures and updates on openings, click here.

The Louisiana state parks Instagram page earlier this week announced the closure of:

  • Bistineau State Park
  • Cypremort Point State Park
  • Fairview-Riverside State Park
  • Grand Isle State Park
  • North Toledo Bend State Park
  • Palmetto Island State Park
  • St. Bernard State Park
  • Sam Houston Jones State Park
  • South Toledo Bend State Park

Hurricane Laura made landfall at close to 1 a.m. Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 185 mph.

