These Texas and Louisiana state parks are closed due to Hurricane Laura

Several Texas and Louisiana state parks remain closed in the wake of Hurricane Laura which made landfall Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, state parks along the Texas coast and Louisiana border were closed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Laura’s arrival.

Several state parks in Louisiana were also closed this week due to Hurricane Laura.

“Though Texas was spared the brunt of the storm #HurricaneLaura still caused significant wind damaged to Deep South East Texas,” officials said in a Tweet Thursday morning.

Texas Game Wardens working with other first responders are currently out assessing damage and check on those who stayed behind.

The Texas parks that are currently closed due to Hurricane Laura are:

Atlanta State Park

Battleship Texas State Historic Site

Brazos Bend State Park

Caddo Lake State Park

Galveston Island State Park

Lake Livingston State Park

Martin Creek Lake State Park

Martin Dies, Jr. State Park

Sea Rim State Park

Sheldon Lake State Park

Village Creek State Park

For a full list of state park closures and updates on openings, click here.

The Louisiana state parks Instagram page earlier this week announced the closure of:

Bistineau State Park

Cypremort Point State Park

Fairview-Riverside State Park

Grand Isle State Park

North Toledo Bend State Park

Palmetto Island State Park

St. Bernard State Park

Sam Houston Jones State Park

South Toledo Bend State Park

Hurricane Laura made landfall at close to 1 a.m. Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 185 mph.

