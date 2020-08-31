Emergency SNAP benefits extended through September for Texans

Texans receiving emergency benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue to get their benefits through the month of September, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $188 million in emergency food benefits in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Texas will continue to ensure access to nutritious meals as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “This emergency SNAP extension will help Texans provide healthy food for their families.”

More than 972,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by September 15, according to state officials.

The $188 million in emergency funds is in addition to $1 billion in benefits that have been provided to Texans from April through August, officials said.

“As families return to school, this extension helps Texans purchase healthy, nutritious foods for their households,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas, according to state officials.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

