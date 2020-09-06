This Texas city ranks as one of the best destinations in the U.S. for a quick getaway, index finds

If you’re looking for a quick getaway, this Texas city may be the perfect destination for you!

Online travel website, Hotwire.com, released its annual “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” Index, which determines the best U.S. cities for quick getaways.

Out of the top 40 U.S. cities, Austin, Texas secured a spot on this year’s list.

Austin, Texas was ranked as number 8 in the major metropolises category, the index shows. At the top of that list is Las Vegas, Nevada, and at number 10 is Portland, Oregon.

The index was based on several factors

The index was based on several factors, which includes the following, according to Hotwire:

Ease of Arrival – Driveability (30%):

Short drive time (number of top 50 U.S. metro areas within 250 miles)

Best Bang for Your Buck - Value (30%):

High hotel demand

Lowest average hotel daily rate

Biggest last-minute savings

Things to Do - Leisure (30%):

Most number of bars and restaurants

Most things to do (sites and attractions)

Least number of rainy days

Population (10%):

Higher priority to those with smaller populations

More than 300 cities were evaluated for Hotwire’s 2020 index and in this year’s list, new cities made an appearance, officials said.

To read the full index by Hotwire, click here.

