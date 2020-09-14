Joe Biden to address climate change exacerbating wildfires in West Coast

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WILMINGTON, Delaware –

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech Monday on climate change exacerbating the wildfires raging in California and other states later in the day from Wilmington, Delaware, where he and his wife, Jill, live.

Earlier Monday, the Bidens voted in Delaware’s primary, casting a ballot by appointment a day before the polls formally open.

On Monday evening, the former vice president will address via internet the Poor People’s Campaign virtual event “Voting is Power Unleashed.”