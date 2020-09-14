79ºF

Joe Biden to address climate change exacerbating wildfires in West Coast

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden departs after voting early in Delaware's state primary election at the New Castle County Board of Elections office in Wilmington, Del., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WILMINGTON, Delaware – (The event is over. Check back for more livestreams from KSAT.com).

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech Monday on climate change exacerbating the wildfires raging in California and other states later in the day from Wilmington, Delaware, where he and his wife, Jill, live.

Earlier Monday, the Bidens voted in Delaware’s primary, casting a ballot by appointment a day before the polls formally open.

On Monday evening, the former vice president will address via internet the Poor People’s Campaign virtual event “Voting is Power Unleashed.”

